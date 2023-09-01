News & Insights

Hungary's PMI rises to 46.5 in Aug - publisher

September 01, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI rose to 46.5 in August from a revised 45.9 in July, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Friday.

It said the August reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 52.6 and an average reading of 57.4 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Respondents cited a continued, albeit more moderate decline compared with the previous month," the publisher said.

The index of the production volumes increased, but remained below 50 points, posting its weakest monthly reading since 1995. The volume of new orders rose, but also remained below the 50-point mark, posting its second-worst reading since 1995.

The employment indicator declined, but remained above 50 points, the publisher said. Export and import indices both signalled contraction.

