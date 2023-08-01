News & Insights

Hungary's PMI rises to 45.7 in July - publisher

August 01, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by BOldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI edged up to 45.7 in July from a revised 44.6 in June, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Tuesday.

It said the July reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 52.3 and an average reading of 52.6 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Respondents reported a continued decline compared to the previous month," the index publisher said, however, "after the marked contraction in June, we can observe a milder contraction in July."

The index of the production volumes increased in July. A value above 50.0 points indicates an increase in the quantity produced. This is the lowest value for this month since 1995, the report said.

Export and import indices both signalled contraction.

