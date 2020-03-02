Hungary's PMI falls to 50.1 in Feb from 52.2 in Jan

BUDAPEST, March 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI fell to 50.1 in February from 52.2 in January, the index publisher said on Monday.

The Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management said the February index compares to a long-term monthly average of 52.6 and an average reading of 56.8 in the past three years.

The PMI in February remained just above the 50-point mark separating growth in manufacturing from contraction.

Production volumes decreased but remained above the 50-point watershed. New orders also fell slightly but remained above 50 points.

The index of purchased stocks fell for the first time in 38 months. The employment indicator also fell.

The import indicator and the export indicator both fell but came in above 50 points, the publisher said.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

