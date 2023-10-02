Hungary's PMI edges up to 47.4 in Sept - publisher

BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI edged up to 47.4 in September from a revised 46.7 in August, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Monday.

It said the September reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 52.6 and an average reading of 51.1 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Respondents cited a moderate decline compared with the previous month, while they cited positive prospects," the publisher said, adding that PMI remained below 50 points.

The index of production volumes increased and was above 50 points. The volume of new orders declined, posting its worst reading for September since 1995. The index for purchase prices rose, showing an increase after two months' of decline.

The employment indicator declined, the publisher said. Export and import indices both signalled contraction.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Jason Hovet)

