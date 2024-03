BUDAPEST, March 25 (Reuters) - One of the four reactors of Hungary's Paks nuclear plant was shut down by the automatic defence mechanism but nuclear safety was not affected, the plant said in a statement on Monday.

Experts were working on a solution to the problem, they added.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

((KOMUVES.Anita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.