Hungary's OTP winding down lending in Russia, eyes possible exit

BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU is winding down corporate lending in Russia in compliance with international sanctions and examining a possible withdrawal from the Russian market, it said in a statement.

OTP's Russian and Ukrainian businesses accounted for 15.8% of the bank's consolidated net profit last year, OTP said this month, adding it remained committed to both markets long term.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, one of the European banks most exposed to Russia, on Thursday said it was studying a possible withdrawal.

OTP shares were down 3.1% at 12,410 forints ($36.71) on the Budapest Stock Exchange at 1010 GMT, underperforming a blue chip .BUX index down 2%.

"We are constantly considering whether further changes are needed regarding OTP Group's presence in Russia," it said in a statement on its website.

"We are considering all possible scenarios. Among these we are analysing the conditions and consequences of a possible withdrawal."

Central Europe's largest independent lender, OTP added that it did not invest in Russian government securities and had suspended trading in such securities across its international operations.

The bank does not provide financing to its Russian unit, OTP said, adding that it was maintaining its operations in Ukraine while providing humanitarian assistance to refugees.

Early this month OTP CEO Sandor Csanyi said writing off the two units entirely, which accounted for 6.5% of total assets at the end of last year, would cut OTP's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by around 140 basis points to 15.4%.

"Peace may be brokered between Russia and Ukraine, however, any lifting of the sanctions imposed on Russia cannot be expected in the near term," economists at Erste Investment said in a note on OTP and Hungarian drugmaker Richter.

"Long story short, 'whatever' happens (or almost whatever), the Russian operations will not recover any time soon."

($1 = 338.02 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; editing by Hugh Lawson and Jason Neely)

