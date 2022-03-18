Hungary's OTP winding down lending in Russia, eyes possible exit

BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU is winding down corporate lending in Russia in compliance with international sanctions, and it is examining the consequences of a possible withdrawal from the Russian market, it said in a statement.

"We are constantly considering whether further changes are needed regarding OTP Group's presence in Russia," it said in a statement on its website.

"We are considering all possible scenarios. Among these we are analysing the conditions and consequences of a possible withdrawal from the Russian market."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

