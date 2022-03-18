Hungary's OTP winding down lending in Russia, eyes possible exit

Hungary's OTP Bank is winding down corporate lending in Russia in compliance with international sanctions, and it is examining the consequences of a possible withdrawal from the Russian market, it said in a statement.

"We are constantly considering whether further changes are needed regarding OTP Group's presence in Russia," it said in a statement on its website.

"We are considering all possible scenarios. Among these we are analysing the conditions and consequences of a possible withdrawal from the Russian market."

