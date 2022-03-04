Hungary's OTP Bank to stay in Russia and Ukraine for long term, says CEO

Adds detail, more comments, market reaction

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU plans to stay in Russia and Ukraine for the long term, Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi told a news conference on Friday after central Europe's largest independent bank reported its fourth-quarter results.

OTP's Russian and Ukrainian businesses accounted for 15.8% of the bank's consolidated net profit last year, OTP said in its quarterly earnings report.

The bank reported a quarterly net profit of 121.1 billion forints ($350 million) on 362.4 billion forints of revenue, compared with analyst forecasts for 125.8 billion profit.

Csanyi said recent falls in OTP's share price were not justified after the stock lost about a third of its value since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

At 0900 GMT, the shares were down 2% at 10,750 forints, broadly in line with the blue-chip index .BUX index, which fell 2.2%, its weakest levels since the end of 2020.

"Obviously there is a situation when we would consider leaving (Russia), however, we would not like to cause a loss to our investors," Csanyi said. "By quitting now, we would make them a loss. However, we are not taking on additional risk."

Csanyi said the Russian unit requiring substantial additional funding to stay afloat in case of an abrupt liquidity shortage was a risk that OTP was not willing to run.

Csanyi said writing off the two units entirely, which accounted for 6.5% of total assets at the end of last year, would cut OTP's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by around 140 basis points to 15.4%.

However, since the start of the war last week, which Russia has called a "special operation", OTP's client deposits grew by 4% in Ukraine and 11% in Russia, Csanyi said, adding that he believed this reflected confidence in OTP in both countries.

He said the board would propose the payment of a dividend worth 119 billion forints to the annual general meeting on 2019 and 2020 results, adding that there was also room for a dividend on 2021 earnings if the situation in Ukraine stabilises.

($1 = 346.02 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)

