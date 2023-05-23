Hungary's Orban: better relations with Sweden needed before NATO membership

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Political relations between Hungary and Sweden must improve before the Nordic state's bid for NATO membership is approved, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"The political relations between Hungary and Sweden are awfully wrong," he said. "We don't want to import conflicts into NATO."

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori and Krisztina Than Editing by Jason Hovet)

((Boldizsar.Gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

