Hungary's Orban: better relations with Sweden needed before NATO membership

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

May 23, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori and Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Political relations between Hungary and Sweden must improve before the Nordic state's bid for NATO membership is approved, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"The political relations between Hungary and Sweden are awfully wrong," he said. "We don't want to import conflicts into NATO."

Reuters
