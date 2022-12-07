Hungary's October output rose by 5.9% y/y, below forecast -stats

December 07, 2022 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Anita Komuves for Reuters

BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 5.9% in October based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 9.5% increase, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

In September industrial output rose by 11.3%.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output grew by 5.1% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it shrank by 3.5%, the KSH said.

The KSH said most major branches of industry, such as cars, computers, electronics and optical goods manufacturing contributed to the October increase, while the production of food, beverages and tobacco products shrank.

In the first ten months, industrial output grew by 6.6% in annual terms.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

Oct 2022

Sept 2022

Oct 2021

Unadjusted y/y

5.9

11.3

-3.5

Adjusted y/y

5.1

11.6

-2.8

m/m

-3.5

1.4

2.0

