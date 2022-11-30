Hungary's Oct PPI 41.7% y/y vs 42.7% y/y in Sept -stats

November 30, 2022 — 03:00 am EST

BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial producer price inflation HUPPIY=ECI eased to an annual 41.7% in October from 42.7% in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Domestic PPI in came in at 67.7% year-on-year, driven by a significant price increase in the energy industry, as well as higher raw materials prices and the weakening of the forint, the KSH said.

Prices rose by 3.7% from the previous month, it said.

