Hungary's Oct inflation expected at around 10%, central banker says

Adds quote, forint, background

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's headline inflation probably slowed to around 10% in October, and will decline further in November to single digits, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) deputy governor Barnabas Virag said in an interview published on website 24.hu on Wednesday.

Last month, the NBH said a fast drop in inflation, which is at Europe's highest rate and peaked above 25% in early 2023, allowed it to continue an easing cycle, but a cautious approach was justified.

The bank cut its base rate by 75 basis points to 12.25% last month, after five consecutive 100 bps rate cuts since May.

Virag reiterated the bank would make its rate decisions in the coming months using a data-driven approach, proceeding step by step as the global environment continued to be volatile.

He said an expected decline in Hungary's annual headline inflation to 7-8% by December will ensure rising positive real interest rates, which the central bank kept in focus.

"The central bank's aim is to reach its 3% inflation target, and we need to achieve this by preserving financial stability at the same time," Virag said, adding that the NBH had no reason to modify its inflation target.

October inflation data are due to be published on Friday.

The forint EURHUF= had firmed to 379 versus the euro by Wednesday midday, from around 382 at the time of the bank's last rate decision on Oct. 24.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Jason Hovet)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.