Hungary's November output rose by 0.5% y/y, below forecast -stats

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 0.5% in Novermber, based on preliminary unadjusted data, well below analyst forecasts for a 4.3% increase, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output grew by 0.8% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it shrank by 0.7%, the KSH said.

The KSH said key branches of industry, such as cars and electronics equipment expanded, while the production of computers, optical prpoducts, food, beverages and tobacco products shrank.

In the first 11 months of 2022, industrial output grew by 6.0% in annual terms.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

Nov 2022

Oct 2022

Nov 2021

Unadjusted y/y

0.5

5.9

2.7

Adjusted y/y

0.8

5.0

2.2

m/m

-0.7

-3.6

3.4

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

