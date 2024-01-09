News & Insights

Hungary's November output fell by 5.8% y/y, below forecast -stats

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

January 09, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Antonis Pothitos and Marta Maciag for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI fell by an annual 5.8% in November based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 0.7% drop, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

In October industrial output fell by 3.2%.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 5.6% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it shrank by 2.3%, the KSH said.

The KSH also said that production volume fell in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections with output increasing in two subsections only: in the manufacturing of coke, and refined petroleum products, as well as in that of chemicals and chemical products.

In the eleven months of 2023, industrial output fell by 4.8% in annual terms.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Unadjusted y/y

-5.8

-3.2

+1.1

Adjusted y/y

-5.6

-2.9 (-2.8)*

+1.5 (+1.4)*

m/m

-2.3

-0.5 (-0.6)*

+0.1 (-0.7)*

* Revised. Numbers in brackets indicate the numbers as they were originally reported.

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Marta Maciag in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

