Hungary's November output fell by 5.8% y/y, below forecast -stats

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI fell by an annual 5.8% in November based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 0.7% drop, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
In October industrial output fell by 3.2%.
Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 5.6% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it shrank by 2.3%, the KSH said.
The KSH also said that production volume fell in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections with output increasing in two subsections only: in the manufacturing of coke, and refined petroleum products, as well as in that of chemicals and chemical products.
In the eleven months of 2023, industrial output fell by 4.8% in annual terms.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %
November 2023
October 2023
November 2022
Unadjusted y/y
-5.8
-3.2
+1.1
Adjusted y/y
-5.6
-2.9 (-2.8)*
+1.5 (+1.4)*
m/m
-2.3
-0.5 (-0.6)*
+0.1 (-0.7)*
* Revised. Numbers in brackets indicate the numbers as they were originally reported.
(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Marta Maciag in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)
((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.