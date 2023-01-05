Hungary's Nov PPI slows to 37% y/y from 41.7% in Oct -stats

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

January 05, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial producer price inflation HUPPIY=ECI eased to an annual 37% in November from 41.7% in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Domestic PPI in came in at 63.7% year-on-year, driven by a significant price increase in the energy industry, as well as higher raw materials prices and the weakening of the forint, the KSH said.

Prices declined by 0.8% from the previous month, it said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.