Hungary's Nov PPI slows to 37% y/y from 41.7% in Oct -stats

BUDAPEST, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial producer price inflation HUPPIY=ECI eased to an annual 37% in November from 41.7% in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Domestic PPI in came in at 63.7% year-on-year, driven by a significant price increase in the energy industry, as well as higher raw materials prices and the weakening of the forint, the KSH said.

Prices declined by 0.8% from the previous month, it said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

