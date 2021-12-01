Hungary's Nov PMI edges lower to 52.2 from 52.9 in Oct -publisher

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI edged lower to 52.2 in November from a revised 52.9 in October, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Wednesday.

It said the November index was below the long-term monthly average of 52.5 and also came in below the average reading of 52.8 in the same month of the past three years.

The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction. The publisher said the partial PMI indices continued to "show an overall favourable picture."

Lead times continued to grow versus October, the survey said. Purchase prices increased further, marking the strongest increase seen in November since 1995, and singalling "continued very strong price growth" according to respondents, it said.

Production volumes decreased from the previous month but remained above the 50-point mark, signalling an expansion for the 9th successive month. New orders rose dynamically.

The import and export indicators both declined from the previous month, with both staying above the 50-point watershed, it said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

