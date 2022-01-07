Hungary's Nov output rises by 2.6% y/y, comes in above forecast - stats

BUDAPEST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 2.6% in November based on preliminary unadjusted data, coming in better than analyst forecasts for a 1.7% decline, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output rose by 2.1% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it increased by 2.9%, the KSH said.

It said that while food, beverage and tobacco manufacturing expanded substantially, production in car sector fell significantly amid a global chip shortage which forced companies to work in single shifts.

Output in computers, electronics and optical goods also fell, but to a lesser extent, the KSH said.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

Nov 2021

Oct 2021

Nov 2020

Unadjusted y/y

2.6

-3.4

3.5

Adjusted y/y

2.1

-2.7

1.8

m/m

2.9

0.5

-1.6

NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

