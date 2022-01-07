Hungary's Nov output rises by 2.6% y/y, comes in above forecast - stats

Contributor
Krisztina Than Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 2.6% in November based on preliminary unadjusted data, coming in better than analyst forecasts for a 1.7% decline, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

BUDAPEST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 2.6% in November based on preliminary unadjusted data, coming in better than analyst forecasts for a 1.7% decline, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output rose by 2.1% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it increased by 2.9%, the KSH said.

It said that while food, beverage and tobacco manufacturing expanded substantially, production in car sector fell significantly amid a global chip shortage which forced companies to work in single shifts.

Output in computers, electronics and optical goods also fell, but to a lesser extent, the KSH said.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

Nov 2021

Oct 2021

Nov 2020

Unadjusted y/y

2.6

-3.4

3.5

Adjusted y/y

2.1

-2.7

1.8

m/m

2.9

0.5

-1.6

NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters