Hungary's Nov CPI rises to 22.5% y/y, above forecast -stats

BUDAPEST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to an annual 22.5% in November, boosted by surging household energy and food prices, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday, above market expectations for a 22.2% increase.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI, calculated with a revised methodology, jumped to 24.0% from 22.3% in October, above analysts' 23.4% forecast in a Reuters survey. Prices increased by 1.8% from the previous month, the KSH said.

As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

Food prices rose by 43.8% year-on-year, household energy prices jumped by 65.9% after the government curtailed utility bill subsidies, while consumer durables prices increased by 14.4%. Services prices rose by 9%.

INFLATION (% change) Nov 2022 Oct 2022 Nov 2021 Headline CPI m/m 1.8 2.0 0.7 Headline CPI y/y 22.5 21.1 7.4 Core CPI y/y 24.0 22.3 5.3 (Reporting by Anita Komuves) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com))

