Hungary's new LGBT law contradicts EU values, Germany says

Hungary's new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s clearly violates European Union values, Germany said on Tuesday.

"The European Union is not primarily a single market or a currency union. We are a community of values, these values bind us all," German Europe Minister Michael Roth told reporters ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"There should be absolutely no doubt that minorities, sexual minorities too, must be treated respectfully."

