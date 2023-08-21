News & Insights

Hungary's MVM to buy gas from Turkey's BOTAS in 'groundbreaking' deal

August 21, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hungarian energy conglomerate MVM has agreed to buy about 300 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas from Turkish energy company BOTAS.

"This strategic arrangement is part of the government's comprehensive initiative to bolster national energy self-sufficiency," Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This move aims to enhance energy security and stabilise gas prices, given the international energy crisis caused by conflicts and sanctions."

The proposed purchase was agreed during the visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Hungary on Sunday and details are expected to be finalised by the end of the year, Kovacs said.

A BOTAS statement described the deal as a "groundbreaking agreement" marking the first time Turkey has agreed gas exports with a non-neighbouring country and that it will boost security of European energy supply.

