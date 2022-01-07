Hungary's mortgage rate freeze could stay beyond end-June -PM's aide

Corrects to say in paragraph 1 the first half of 2022, not 2021

BUDAPEST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's freeze on retail mortgage rates imposed for the first half of 2022 could stay in place longer if banks do not steer borrowers into fixed-rate mortgages from variable rate loans, the prime minister's chief economic aide said on Friday.

Marton Nagy told daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet in an interview that variable-rate mortgages still accounted for some 35% of all forint-denominated mortgages, which posed a risk as the central bank was raising interest rates to curb inflation.

