Hungary's mortgage rate freeze could stay beyond end-June -PM's aide

Contributor
Krisztina Than Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Hungary's freeze on retail mortgage rates imposed for the first half of 2022 could stay in place longer if banks do not steer borrowers into fixed-rate mortgages from variable rate loans, the prime minister's chief economic aide said on Friday.

Corrects to say in paragraph 1 the first half of 2022, not 2021

BUDAPEST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's freeze on retail mortgage rates imposed for the first half of 2022 could stay in place longer if banks do not steer borrowers into fixed-rate mortgages from variable rate loans, the prime minister's chief economic aide said on Friday.

Marton Nagy told daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet in an interview that variable-rate mortgages still accounted for some 35% of all forint-denominated mortgages, which posed a risk as the central bank was raising interest rates to curb inflation.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters