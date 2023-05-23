News & Insights

Hungary's MOL: production at wells attacked in Pakistan temporarily shut

May 23, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU said on Tuesday production at wells in Pakistan that came under attack was temporarily shut, while production at other wells continued.

Islamist militants stormed a natural gas and oil extraction plant run by the MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing four police and two private guards.

MOL said no company employee was present at the scene of the attack.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori Editing by Jason Hovet)

((Boldizsar.Gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.