Hungary's MOL: production at wells attacked in Pakistan temporarily shut

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU said on Tuesday production at wells in Pakistan that came under attack was temporarily shut, while production at other wells continued.

Islamist militants stormed a natural gas and oil extraction plant run by the MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing four police and two private guards.

MOL said no company employee was present at the scene of the attack.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori Editing by Jason Hovet)

