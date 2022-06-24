Hungary's MOL sets refuelling limit for retail buyers -spokeswoman

BUDAPEST, June 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian energy group MOL MOLB.BU has set a 50-litre daily refuelling limit for retail buyers at its domestic service stations as of Friday, halving the quantity available so far, spokeswoman Piroska Bakos told Reuters.

