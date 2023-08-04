Hungary's MOL sees 2023 EBITDA slumping to $2.5 bln as taxes bite

BUDAPEST, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hit by extraordinary government taxes, Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU posted a plunge in second-quarter net profits on Friday and slashed its full-year earnings guidance for 2023.

MOL, which operates refineries in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, said group net profit dropped to 78.4 billion forints ($218.7 million) in the second-quarter from 249.1 billion in the same period of 2022.

It now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about $2.5 billion this year, down from $4.7 billion achieved in 2022.

"Both Downstream and Upstream results were hit by worsening macro conditions and massive government levies, including extra taxes and extra mining royalty fees," the company said.

It said second-quarter results were also distorted by a new revenue-based tax in Hungary amounting to $315 million for full-year 2023, booked fully in the second quarter.

"The current level of governments’ takes – unless these extraordinary measures are phased out in the near future – will hurt MOL Group’s competitiveness and the cash flow generation needed for our investment plans," Chairman and CEO Zsolt Hernadi said in a statement.

MOL's oil and gas exploration and production EBITDA declined to $99 million in the second quarter of 2023, down 83% year on year. Simplified free cash flow generation of the division "practically disappeared in Q2 2023," due to the extra revenue tax and extra mining royalty levied by the Hungarian government, while falling crude prices also hit results, the company said.

Its refining EBITDA fell to $102 million from $861 million in the same period of 2022.

Analysts at brokerage Equilor said in a note on Friday that the outlook for the rest of the year could improve for MOL, as refining margins and crude prices have started to increase and the tax burden could also decrease under current regulations.

($1 = 358.4300 forints)

