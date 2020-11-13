Hungary's MKB Bank CEO to step down - statement

BUDAPEST, Nov 13 (Reuters) - MKB Bank, a top Hungarian lender that is party to an imminent three-way merger, said on Friday that Chief Executive Adam Balog would step down at the end of the year.

Balog will stay on if a successor is not found but will leave no later than March 31, the bank said in a statement. No reason was given and MKB could not be reached for comment.

MKB will hold a shareholders' meeting to hash out details on Dec. 14, it said on the Budapest Stock Exchange website.

Balog took over the helm of MKB in 2015, after overseeing its nationalisation and restructuring as a deputy of central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy.

MKB's owners include Lorinc Meszaros, a close ally and childhood friend of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban has long sought to boost domestic ownership in the financial sector and built a business elite loyal to him.

MKB is set to join a three-way merger with state-owned Budapest Bank and savings group Takarekbank (MTB), forming the country's second-largest banking group, they said earlier this year.

The merger, combining assets of 5.8 trillion forints ($19.2 billion), would open a new chapter in the shake-up of a banking system that increases the influence of local players.

Hungary's market leader is OTP Bank OTPB.BU, central Europe's largest independent lender, which operates in a dozen countries and ended the first quarter with total assets of 22.7 trillion forints.

OTP's core Hungarian subsidiary alone is nearly twice the size of the post-merger trio with total assets of 10.75 trillion forints.

($1 = 301.6300 forints)

(Reporting by Marton Dunai @mdunai; Editing by Richard Chang)

