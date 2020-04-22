Hungary's MFB Bank launches $4.6 bln financing programme for companies

BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian state owned bank MFB on Wednesday said it would launch a 1.49 trillion forint ($4.57 billion) financing package for Hungarian businesses to fight the fallout from the novel coronavirus, according to an emailed statement.

The package will include loan, capital and guarantee parts and will serve operations, employee retention and investment, the bank said.

($1 = 326.0200 forints)

(Reporting by Marton Dunai)

((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.