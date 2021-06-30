Hungary's May PPI grows to 11.3% y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, June 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial producer price inflation HUPPIY=ECI accelerated to 11.3% year-on-year in May from an annual 9.8% in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

The KSH said the May price changes were mostly driven by the falls of the Hungarian forint EURHUF=D3 against the euro and rising raw materials prices.

