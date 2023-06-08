Hungary's May CPI slows to 21.5% y/y, below forecast -stats

June 8 (Reuters) - Below is a breakdown of Hungary's May inflation figures, based on Central Statistics Office data.

ANNUAL CHANGE

Food

Alcohol Tobacco

Clothing

Consumer durables

Energy

Other, fuels

Services

TOTAL

2022

Jan

10.1

7.7

4.0

7.9

1.2

11.3

5.2

7.9

Feb

11.3

8.2

3.9

8.3

1.3

10.8

5.5

8.3

March

13.0

7.0

4.1

9.5

1.5

8.9

6.0

8.5

April

15.6

5.0

3.7

11.1

1.6

10.0

6.3

9.5

May

18.6

6.4

4.0

11.4

1.6

10.5

6.8

10.7

June

22.1

7.3

4.3

12.4

1.6

11.6

5.6

11.7

July

27.0

11.2

4.9

14.0

1.6

10.9

6.8

13.7

Aug

30.9

13.1

5.5

14.8

2.1

11.9

7.7

15.6

Sept

35.2

13.2

6.7

14.7

62.1

12.9

8.2

20.1

Oct

40.0

12.8

7.6

14.9

64.4

11.1

8.3

21.1

Nov

43.8

13.8

8.0

14.4

65.9

11.3

9.0

22.5

Dec

44.8

13.4

8.6

13.6

55.5

22.6

9.5

24.5

2023

Jan

44.0

15.5

8.9

13.5

52.4

26.3

11.3

25.7

Feb

43.3

18.8

9.5

12.6

49.0

24.4

11.6

25.4

March

42.6

19.7

10.0

11.2

43.1

23.3

13.0

25.2

April

37.9

20.5

9.8

9.3

*41.5

22.7

14.1

24.0

May

33.5

19.3

8.5

8.1

37.2

18.1

14.3

21.5

MONTHLY CHANGE

Food

Alcohol Tobacco

Clothing

Consumer durables

Energy

Other, fuels

Services

TOTAL

2022

Jan

3.0

1.2

-1.7

1.0

0.0

1.3

0.7

1.4

Feb

2.1

0.8

-0.2

0.9

0.2

0.8

0.7

1.1

March

2.0

0.1

0.8

1.0

0.2

0.7

0.6

1.0

April

3.4

0.5

2.7

1.7

0.1

1.0

0.7

1.6

May

3.5

1.3

1.1

0.9

0.0

1.3

0.7

1.7

June

2.9

0.8

0.6

1.4

0.0

1.1

0.8

1.5

July

4.1

3.7

-0.7

1.9

0.0

1.2

1.6

2.3

Aug

3.3

1.9

-0.6

1.2

0.4

1.1

1.3

1.8

Sept

3.5

0.5

1.8

0.8

59.2

1.3

-0.1

4.1

Oct

4.3

0.7

2.4

0.9

1.6

1.5

0.5

2.0

Nov

3.6

1.0

1.6

0.8

1.3

1.1

0.9

1.8

Dec

2.1

0.4

0.6

0.3

-6

8.2

0.8

1.9

2023

Jan

2.4

3.0

-1.4

1.0

-2.0

4.3

2.4

2.3

Feb

1.7

3.7

0.3

0.1

-2.0

-0.7

1.0

0.8

March

1.5

0.9

1.3

-0.3

-3.8

-0.1

1.9

0.8

April

0.0

1.1

2.4

0.0

*-1.0

0.5

1.7

0.7

May

0.1

0.3

0.0

-0.2

-3.0

-2.6

0.9

-0.4

*revised

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Berna Suleymanoglu in Gdansk)

