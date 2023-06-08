Hungary's May CPI slows to 21.5% y/y, below forecast -stats

June 8 (Reuters) - Below is a breakdown of Hungary's May inflation figures, based on Central Statistics Office data.
ANNUAL CHANGE
Food
Alcohol Tobacco
Clothing
Consumer durables
Energy
Other, fuels
Services
TOTAL
2022
Jan
10.1
7.7
4.0
7.9
1.2
11.3
5.2
7.9
Feb
11.3
8.2
3.9
8.3
1.3
10.8
5.5
8.3
March
13.0
7.0
4.1
9.5
1.5
8.9
6.0
8.5
April
15.6
5.0
3.7
11.1
1.6
10.0
6.3
9.5
May
18.6
6.4
4.0
11.4
1.6
10.5
6.8
10.7
June
22.1
7.3
4.3
12.4
1.6
11.6
5.6
11.7
July
27.0
11.2
4.9
14.0
1.6
10.9
6.8
13.7
Aug
30.9
13.1
5.5
14.8
2.1
11.9
7.7
15.6
Sept
35.2
13.2
6.7
14.7
62.1
12.9
8.2
20.1
Oct
40.0
12.8
7.6
14.9
64.4
11.1
8.3
21.1
Nov
43.8
13.8
8.0
14.4
65.9
11.3
9.0
22.5
Dec
44.8
13.4
8.6
13.6
55.5
22.6
9.5
24.5
2023
Jan
44.0
15.5
8.9
13.5
52.4
26.3
11.3
25.7
Feb
43.3
18.8
9.5
12.6
49.0
24.4
11.6
25.4
March
42.6
19.7
10.0
11.2
43.1
23.3
13.0
25.2
April
37.9
20.5
9.8
9.3
*41.5
22.7
14.1
24.0
May
33.5
19.3
8.5
8.1
37.2
18.1
14.3
21.5
MONTHLY CHANGE
Food
Alcohol Tobacco
Clothing
Consumer durables
Energy
Other, fuels
Services
TOTAL
2022
Jan
3.0
1.2
-1.7
1.0
0.0
1.3
0.7
1.4
Feb
2.1
0.8
-0.2
0.9
0.2
0.8
0.7
1.1
March
2.0
0.1
0.8
1.0
0.2
0.7
0.6
1.0
April
3.4
0.5
2.7
1.7
0.1
1.0
0.7
1.6
May
3.5
1.3
1.1
0.9
0.0
1.3
0.7
1.7
June
2.9
0.8
0.6
1.4
0.0
1.1
0.8
1.5
July
4.1
3.7
-0.7
1.9
0.0
1.2
1.6
2.3
Aug
3.3
1.9
-0.6
1.2
0.4
1.1
1.3
1.8
Sept
3.5
0.5
1.8
0.8
59.2
1.3
-0.1
4.1
Oct
4.3
0.7
2.4
0.9
1.6
1.5
0.5
2.0
Nov
3.6
1.0
1.6
0.8
1.3
1.1
0.9
1.8
Dec
2.1
0.4
0.6
0.3
-6
8.2
0.8
1.9
2023
Jan
2.4
3.0
-1.4
1.0
-2.0
4.3
2.4
2.3
Feb
1.7
3.7
0.3
0.1
-2.0
-0.7
1.0
0.8
March
1.5
0.9
1.3
-0.3
-3.8
-0.1
1.9
0.8
April
0.0
1.1
2.4
0.0
*-1.0
0.5
1.7
0.7
May
0.1
0.3
0.0
-0.2
-3.0
-2.6
0.9
-0.4
*revised
(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Berna Suleymanoglu in Gdansk)
