Hungary's March output fell by 4.1% y/y, below forecast - stats

May 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECIfell by an annual 4.1% in March based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 1.2% drop, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In February industrial output fell by 4.6%.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 4.0% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it grew by 0.2%, the KSH said.

The KSH said the majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the production decline. The volume of production fell in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as in that of food products, beverages and tobacco products.

In the first three months, industrial output fell by 3.1% in annual terms.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

March 2023

Feb 2023

March 2022

Unadjusted y/y

-4.1

-4.6

+3.9

Adjusted y/y

-4.0

-4.6

+4.5

m/m

+0.2

+0.3

-0.5

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Berna Syuleymanoglu in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.