Hungary's March CPI picks up to 3.7% y/y, in line with forecast

Krisztina Than
REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI picked up to 3.7% year-on-year in March from 3.1% in February and came in matching market forecasts, while core inflation slowed a bit, data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.7% annual headline CPI increase for March.

The increase was driven by a significant rise in fuel, alcohol, and tobacco prices, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said, adding durable goods prices also rose by 3.6% in annual terms.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI slowed to 3.9% in March from 4.1% in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. Analysts projected 4.0% core inflation in a Reuters poll.

The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. Prices rose by 0.7% from the previous month.

INFLATION (% change)

March 2021

Feb 2021

March 2020

Headline CPI m/m

0.7

0.7

0.2

Headline CPI y/y

3.7

3.1

3.9

Core CPI y/y

3.9

4.1

4.3

