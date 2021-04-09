Hungary's March CPI picks up to 3.7% y/y, in line with forecast

BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI picked up to 3.7% year-on-year in March from 3.1% in February and came in matching market forecasts, while core inflation slowed a bit, data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.7% annual headline CPI increase for March.
The increase was driven by a significant rise in fuel, alcohol, and tobacco prices, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said, adding durable goods prices also rose by 3.6% in annual terms.
Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI slowed to 3.9% in March from 4.1% in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. Analysts projected 4.0% core inflation in a Reuters poll.
The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. Prices rose by 0.7% from the previous month.
INFLATION (% change)
March 2021
Feb 2021
March 2020
Headline CPI m/m
0.7
0.7
0.2
Headline CPI y/y
3.7
3.1
3.9
Core CPI y/y
3.9
4.1
4.3
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
