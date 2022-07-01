Hungary's June PMI rises to 57.0 from 51.9 in May -publisher

BUDAPEST, July 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI rose to 57.0 in June from a revised 51.9 in May as most of index components expanded, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Friday.

It said the June reading came in above the long-term monthly average of 51.9 and also exceeded an average reading of 50.8 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Sub-components of the index are showing a mixed picture overall," the index publisher said.

Production volumes were up from May and were above the 50-point mark. New orders also grew and came in above the 50-point threshold, posting its strongest reading for the month since 1995, it said.

Lead times grew from May, posting its weakest monthly reading since 1995, the index publisher said. Purchase prices increased further, showing very strong growth, posting its highest monthly reading since 1995, it said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.