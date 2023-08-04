Hungary's June output fell by 3.8% y/y, below forecast -stats

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECIfell by an annual 3.8% in June based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 2.5% drop, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
In May industrial output fell by 6.7%, following revision.
Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 6.1% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it declined by 0.9%, the KSH said.
In the first six months, industrial output fell by 4.8% in annual terms.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %
June 2023
May 2023
June 2022
Unadjusted y/y
-3.8
(-6.7) -6.9
+1.8
Adjusted y/y
-6.1
(-4.5) -4.6
+5.0
m/m
-0.9
(+1.8) +1.6
+0.8
(advisory: the revised data is in brackets)
