Hungary's June output fell by 3.8% y/y, below forecast -stats

Credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS

August 04, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECIfell by an annual 3.8% in June based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 2.5% drop, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In May industrial output fell by 6.7%, following revision.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 6.1% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it declined by 0.9%, the KSH said.

In the first six months, industrial output fell by 4.8% in annual terms.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

June 2023

May 2023

June 2022

Unadjusted y/y

-3.8

(-6.7) -6.9

+1.8

Adjusted y/y

-6.1

(-4.5) -4.6

+5.0

m/m

-0.9

(+1.8) +1.6

+0.8

(advisory: the revised data is in brackets)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

