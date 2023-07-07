News & Insights

Hungary's June CPI slows to 20.1% y/y, above forecast -stats

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

July 07, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Antonis Triantafyllou and Patrycja Zaras for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Below is a breakdown of Hungary's June inflation figures, based on Central Statistics Office data.

ANNUAL CHANGE

Food

Alcohol Tobacco

Clothing

Consumer durables

Energy

Other, fuels

Services

TOTAL

2022

Jan

10.1

7.7

4.0

7.9

1.2

11.3

5.2

7.9

Feb

11.3

8.2

3.9

8.3

1.3

10.8

5.5

8.3

March

13.0

7.0

4.1

9.5

1.5

8.9

6.0

8.5

April

15.6

5.0

3.7

11.1

1.6

10.0

6.3

9.5

May

18.6

6.4

4.0

11.4

1.6

10.5

6.8

10.7

June

22.1

7.3

4.3

12.4

1.6

11.6

5.6

11.7

July

27.0

11.2

4.9

14.0

1.6

10.9

6.8

13.7

Aug

30.9

13.1

5.5

14.8

2.1

11.9

7.7

15.6

Sept

35.2

13.2

6.7

14.7

62.1

12.9

8.2

20.1

Oct

40.0

12.8

7.6

14.9

64.4

11.1

8.3

21.1

Nov

43.8

13.8

8.0

14.4

65.9

11.3

9.0

22.5

Dec

44.8

13.4

8.6

13.6

55.5

22.6

9.5

24.5

2023

Jan

44.0

15.5

8.9

13.5

52.4

26.3

11.3

25.7

Feb

43.3

18.8

9.5

12.6

49.0

24.4

11.6

25.4

March

42.6

19.7

10.0

11.2

43.1

23.3

13.0

25.2

April

37.9

20.5

9.8

9.3

*41.5

22.7

14.1

24.0

May

33.5

19.3

8.5

8.1

37.2

18.1

14.3

21.5

June

29.3

18.7

8.8

6.1

34.3

18.1

14.4

20.1

MONTHLY CHANGE

Food

Alcohol Tobacco

Clothing

Consumer durables

Energy

Other, fuels

Services

TOTAL

2022

Jan

3.0

1.2

-1.7

1.0

0.0

1.3

0.7

1.4

Feb

2.1

0.8

-0.2

0.9

0.2

0.8

0.7

1.1

March

2.0

0.1

0.8

1.0

0.2

0.7

0.6

1.0

April

3.4

0.5

2.7

1.7

0.1

1.0

0.7

1.6

May

3.5

1.3

1.1

0.9

0.0

1.3

0.7

1.7

June

2.9

0.8

0.6

1.4

0.0

1.1

0.8

1.5

July

4.1

3.7

-0.7

1.9

0.0

1.2

1.6

2.3

Aug

3.3

1.9

-0.6

1.2

0.4

1.1

1.3

1.8

Sept

3.5

0.5

1.8

0.8

59.2

1.3

-0.1

4.1

Oct

4.3

0.7

2.4

0.9

1.6

1.5

0.5

2.0

Nov

3.6

1.0

1.6

0.8

1.3

1.1

0.9

1.8

Dec

2.1

0.4

0.6

0.3

-6

8.2

0.8

1.9

2023

Jan

2.4

3.0

-1.4

1.0

-2.0

4.3

2.4

2.3

Feb

1.7

3.7

0.3

0.1

-2.0

-0.7

1.0

0.8

March

1.5

0.9

1.3

-0.3

-3.8

-0.1

1.9

0.8

April

0.0

1.1

2.4

0.0

*-1.0

0.5

1.7

0.7

May

0.1

0.3

0.0

-0.2

-3.0

-2.6

0.9

-0.4

June

-0.4

0.3

0.9

-0.5

-2.1

1.1

0.9

0.3

*revised

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.