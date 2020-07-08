Hungary's June CPI picks up to 2.9% y/y, slightly below forecast -stats

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 2.9% in June from 2.2% in May, while core inflation was steady from May, data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3% headline inflation reading. Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI came in at 4%, matching analyst forecasts.
"Over the past year, food prices, and tobacco and alcohol prices increased more significantly", the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said.
Fuel prices dropped 11.6% in annual terms.
The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. Prices rose 0.4% from the previous month in June, the KSH said.
INFLATION (% change)
June 2020
May 2020
June 2019
Headline CPI m/m
0.4
0.4
-0.2
Headline CPI y/y
2.9
2.2
3.4
Core CPI y/y
4.0
4.0
3.8
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)
((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))
