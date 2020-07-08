Hungary's June CPI picks up to 2.9% y/y, slightly below forecast -stats

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 2.9% in June from 2.2% in May, while core inflation was steady from May, data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3% headline inflation reading. Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI came in at 4%, matching analyst forecasts.

"Over the past year, food prices, and tobacco and alcohol prices increased more significantly", the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said.

Fuel prices dropped 11.6% in annual terms.

The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. Prices rose 0.4% from the previous month in June, the KSH said.

INFLATION (% change)

June 2020

May 2020

June 2019

Headline CPI m/m

0.4

0.4

-0.2

Headline CPI y/y

2.9

2.2

3.4

Core CPI y/y

4.0

4.0

3.8

(Reporting by Marton Dunai)

((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.