Hungary's July CPI jumps to 3.8% y/y, well above forecast -stats

Hungarian headline inflation accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July from a 2.9% reading in June, while core inflation also rose steeply, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.2% headline inflation reading. Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI also rose to an annual 4.5% from 4% in June, versus analyst forecasts for a drop to 3.9%.

"Over the past year, food prices, and tobacco and alcohol prices increased more significantly", the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said, noting that excise taxes rose on tobacco products, boosting prices.

Fuel prices dropped by 4.2% in annual terms.

The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. Prices rose by 1.1% from the previous month in July, the KSH said.

INFLATION (% change)

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

Headline CPI m/m

1.1

0.4

0.2

Headline CPI y/y

3.8

2.9

3.3

Core CPI y/y

4.5

4.0

3.7

