Hungary's July CPI jumps to 3.8% y/y, well above forecast

BUDAPEST, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July from 2.9% in June, while core inflation rose to a seven-year high, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.2% headline inflation reading.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI came in at an annual 4.5%, rising from 4% in June, confounding analysts' forecasts for a drop to 3.9%. It was the highest reading since the end of 2012.

"Over the past year, food prices, and tobacco and alcohol prices increased more significantly", the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said, noting that excise taxes rose on tobacco products, boosting prices.

Fuel prices dropped by 4.2% in annual terms.

"Prices in the service sector, which is demand driven, rose more steeply than we may have thought in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," said Erste Bank economist Orsolya Nyeste.

She added that inflation may not be experiencing the kind of dampening effect from the economic slowdown that many analysts had expected, adding up to a big surprise for market players.

"I expect no immediate effect in monetary policy," Nyeste said. "If the central bank wanted to ease conditions further in case of significant forint strengthening, however, it may have to think twice as these inflation numbers do not justify such a move."

The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. Prices rose by 1.1% from the previous month in July, the KSH said.

The central bank said the reading was difficult to compare with prior months' figures as the novel coronavirus pandemic made inflation data gathering difficult.

"In July price records were broader than in the months most affected by the virus," it said in a statement. "Some sub-markets saw a concentrated jump in demand, while some production chains restarted gradually, causing a supply shortage in some products."

