Hungary's January output fell 3.6% y/y, below forecast -stats

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

March 06, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Antonis Pothitos and Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECIfell by an annual 3.6% in January based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 3.4% drop, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

In December industrial output fell by 13.7%.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 4.1% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it shrank by 1.1%, the KSH said.

The KSH said production volume fell in January in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections with output growing only in three subsections, at the highest rate in the manufacture of coke, and refined petroleum products.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

January 2024

December 2023

January 2023

Unadjusted y/y

-3.6

-13.7

-0.8

Adjusted y/y

-4.1

-7.6* (-8.7)

-4.1* (-3.8)

m/m

-1.1

+0.2* (-0.3)

-4.5* (-5.7)

* Revised. Numbers in brackets indicate figures as they were originally reported.

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

