Hungary's Jan PMI plunges to 50.7, sixth-lowest monthly reading -publisher

BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI plunged to 50.7 in January from a revised 65.5 in December as most index components fell, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said.

It said the January reading missed both the long-term monthly average of 52.9 as well as an average reading of 53.6 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"In general, sub-components returned to levels measured in November following the jump registered in December," the index publisher said on Tuesday.

Production volumes decreased from December but remained above the 50-point mark, signalling an expansion for the 11th successive month. New orders also retreated, but remained above the 50-point mark, it said.

Lead times increased from December, posting its weakest January reading since 1995, the index publisher said. Purchase prices eased but remained above the 50-point threshold for the 18th month, also posting the highest January reading since 1995.

The import and export indicators both declined from the previous month, but both stayed above the 50-point watershed.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

