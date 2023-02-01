Hungary's Jan PMI drops to 55 from revised 59.3 in Dec -publisher

BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI dropped to 55 in January from a revised 59.3 in December, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Wednesday.

It said the December reading came in above both the long-term monthly average of 52.9 and an average reading of 54.6 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

Production volumes declined from December but were above the 50-point mark. New orders also declined but stayed above 50 points.

Lead times decreased from December. Purchase prices declined but still signalled an "intensive and sustained increase," it said. Export and import indices both signalled expansion.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

