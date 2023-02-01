US Markets

Hungary's Jan PMI drops to 55 from revised 59.3 in Dec -publisher

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

February 01, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI dropped to 55 in January from a revised 59.3 in December, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Wednesday.

It said the December reading came in above both the long-term monthly average of 52.9 and an average reading of 54.6 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

Production volumes declined from December but were above the 50-point mark. New orders also declined but stayed above 50 points.

Lead times decreased from December. Purchase prices declined but still signalled an "intensive and sustained increase," it said. Export and import indices both signalled expansion.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.