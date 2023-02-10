Hungary's Jan CPI accelerates to 25.7% y/y, above forecast -stats

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to an annual 25.7% in January from 24.5% in December, boosted by higher household energy, food and fuel prices, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

January headline inflation came in above market expectations for a 25.2% increase.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI, calculated with a revised methodology, accelerated to 25.4% from 24.8% in December, also exceeding analysts' 25.0% forecast in a Reuters survey. Prices increased by 2.3% from the previous month, the KSH said.

Average inflation for 2022 was 14.5%.

As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

Food prices rose by 44% year-on-year, household energy prices jumped by 52.4% after the government curtailed utility bill subsidies last year, while fuel prices rose by 35.9% after a supply shortage forced the government to abandon year-long price cap.

Consumer durables prices increased by 13.5%, while services prices rose by 11.3%.

INFLATION (% change)

Jan 2023

Dec 2022

Jan 2022

Headline CPI m/m

2.3

1.9

1.4

Headline CPI y/y

25.7

24.5

7.9

Core CPI y/y

25.4

24.8

7.4

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.