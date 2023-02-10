Hungary's Jan CPI accelerates to 25.7% y/y, above forecast -stats

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to an annual 25.7% in January from 24.5% in December, boosted by higher household energy, food and fuel prices, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
January headline inflation came in above market expectations for a 25.2% increase.
Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI, calculated with a revised methodology, accelerated to 25.4% from 24.8% in December, also exceeding analysts' 25.0% forecast in a Reuters survey. Prices increased by 2.3% from the previous month, the KSH said.
Average inflation for 2022 was 14.5%.
As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
Food prices rose by 44% year-on-year, household energy prices jumped by 52.4% after the government curtailed utility bill subsidies last year, while fuel prices rose by 35.9% after a supply shortage forced the government to abandon year-long price cap.
Consumer durables prices increased by 13.5%, while services prices rose by 11.3%.
INFLATION (% change)
Jan 2023
Dec 2022
Jan 2022
Headline CPI m/m
2.3
1.9
1.4
Headline CPI y/y
25.7
24.5
7.9
Core CPI y/y
25.4
24.8
7.4
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
