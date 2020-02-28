Hungary's investment hits all-time high in 2019, expansion slows in Q4 -stats

Marton Dunai Reuters
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's investments rose by an annual 5.9% in the fourth quarter after a 14.8% expansion in the third quarter, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday, attributing the slowdown mainly to manufacturing, including the car industry.

In 2019 as a whole, the volume of investments was 14% higher than a year earlier, hitting its highest level on record, the KSH said.

It said construction-related investment expansion fell to an annual 8.9% after a 16% year-on-year expansion in the third quarter, while investment into machinery and equipment rose by 1.6% from the same period a year earlier after 14% in the prior quarter.

The KSH said investments by private companies rose by just 5.6% in the fourth quarter after a 29% expansion in the third. Public sector investments, however, expanded by 9.9% after stagnating in the prior period.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai)

