News & Insights

Hungary's interest rate caps can be phased out if cenbank rates lowered

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

August 18, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian government's caps on mortgage and small business loan rates can be phased out once the central bank's effective policy rate falls to single digits, Hungary's Economic Development Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The effective policy rate of Hungary's central bank stands at 15%, with economists expecting cuts worth 200 basis points to 13% by late-September.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori)

((Boldizsar.Gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.