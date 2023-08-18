Hungary's interest rate caps can be phased out if cenbank rates lowered

BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian government's caps on mortgage and small business loan rates can be phased out once the central bank's effective policy rate falls to single digits, Hungary's Economic Development Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The effective policy rate of Hungary's central bank stands at 15%, with economists expecting cuts worth 200 basis points to 13% by late-September.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori)

