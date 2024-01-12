Hungary's inflation has "collapsed", rate level harms economy -govt

Adds detail, market reaction

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - December inflation data shows price growth has "collapsed" in Hungary, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, adding that the high level of central bank interest rates was negative for the economy.

Data released earlier showed Hungary's headline inflation easing to an annual 5.5% in December, half a percentage point below the median forecast in a Reuters survey and undershooting even the lowest forecast by 0.2 percentage points.

The Central Statistics Office said Hungary's inflation, which peaked at the European Union's highest level at 25% in the first quarter of 2023, fell largely due to a 13.9% annual fall in the price of household energy.

Last month the EU's statistics agency said it was in talks with Hungary's main data body over how energy inflation was calculated, days after two local economists suggested current figures underestimated the strength of price growth.

"Data from the Central Statistics Office shows that inflation has essentially collapsed in December, its level having fallen to an annual 5.5%," the ministry said. Inflation for the full year ran at 17.6%, the data showed.

The ministry, which has piled pressure on the central bank to cut rates more aggressively to aid the economy, reiterated on Friday that the high level of interest rates was negative for the economy.

The Central Statistics Office will hold a news conference on inflation measurement methodology from 0900 GMT. The Hungarian central bank did not immediately respond to emailed questions seeking comment on the data.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased to 380.1 versus the euro from 379.5 after the data release.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

