Hungary's inflation could peak in June or July -cenbanker

Hungary's inflation rate could peak in June or July, central bank deputy governor Barnabas Virag told private broadcaster InfoRadio on Wednesday, adding that the bank would respond with continued rate rises to rein in price growth.

The NBH raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, the biggest hike in the rate since 2008, saying rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine had fuelled inflation risks.

