Hungary's inflation could approach target band in 2024 -cenbanker

ZALAEGERSZEG, Hungary, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's inflation rate could start declining in the first half of next year and approach the central bank's 2%-4% target band in 2024, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) policymaker Gyula Pleschinger said on Wednesday.

Pleschinger added however that various government measures could influence the evolution of the Hungarian inflation path.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to an annual 21.1 in October from 20.1% in September, boosted by surging food and energy prices, data showed on Wednesday.

"Core inflation excluding food prices has shown a declining tendency over the past months, which points toward the conclusion that we could soon be reaching the peak of this inflation wave," Pleschinger told an economist conference.

Last month the NBH unexpectedly ramped up interest rates and said it would provide foreign currency from its reserves to pay for Hungary's surging energy imports in an emergency move to shore up the battered forint.

The launch of a new one-day deposit tool at 18% NBHK3 reined in the forint EURHUF=D3 from all-time lows versus the euro and the dollar, but central Europe's worst-performing unit is still down some 8% against the euro this year.

Pleschinger said the emergency move, after the bank called an end to further rate hikes in September, was due to news about a possible disruption of gas flows via Ukraine, market worries about the size of Hungary's current account deficit and the central bank's international reserves.

This led some market participants to single out Hungary as the weakest link in the central European region, spurring speculation against the forint, he said, adding that the bank's measures have stamped out speculative bets against the currency.

Pleschinger also said defending the forint with market interventions using the bank's foreign currency reserves would "absolutely not make sense".

"All the money in the world would not be enough for that," he said, pointing to the examples of Ukraine, Turkey or Russia, which he said had burned through "mountains of euros and dollars" to no avail.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government imposed price caps on eggs and potatoes on Wednesday, extending caps already in place on six foodstuffs including milk and flour to shield households from soaring costs.

