Hungary's gross wages grow by 17.5% y/y in September -stats

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's gross average wages HUWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 17.5% in September following a 16.5% increase in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Wage growth was fuelled by a rise of the minimum wage, as well as previously scheduled wage hikes and supplementary wage increases, the KSH said.

(% change from pvs year)

Sept 2022

Aug 2022

Sept 2021

GROSS WAGE GROWTH

17.5

16.5

9.2

Private sector

16.8

16.2

8.0

Public sector

19.5

16.5

9.4

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

