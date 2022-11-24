Hungary's gross wages grow by 17.5% y/y in September -stats

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

November 24, 2022 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Anita Komuves for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's gross average wages HUWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 17.5% in September following a 16.5% increase in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Wage growth was fuelled by a rise of the minimum wage, as well as previously scheduled wage hikes and supplementary wage increases, the KSH said.

(% change from pvs year)

Sept 2022

Aug 2022

Sept 2021

GROSS WAGE GROWTH

17.5

16.5

9.2

Private sector

16.8

16.2

8.0

Public sector

19.5

16.5

9.4

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com))

