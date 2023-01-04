Hungary's gross wage growth picks up to 18.1% y/y in Oct -stats

BUDAPEST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's gross average wages HUWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 18.1% in October following a 17.5% rise in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Wage growth was fuelled by a rise of the minimum wage, as well as previously scheduled wage hikes and supplementary wage increases, the KSH said.

(% change from pvs year)

Oct 2022

Sept 2022

Oct 2021

GROSS WAGE GROWTH

18.1

17.5

8.7

Private sector

18.2

16.8

6.9

Public sector

18.6

19.5

9.4

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

