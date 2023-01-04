Hungary's gross wage growth picks up to 18.1% y/y in Oct -stats

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

January 04, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's gross average wages HUWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 18.1% in October following a 17.5% rise in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Wage growth was fuelled by a rise of the minimum wage, as well as previously scheduled wage hikes and supplementary wage increases, the KSH said.

(% change from pvs year)

Oct 2022

Sept 2022

Oct 2021

GROSS WAGE GROWTH

18.1

17.5

8.7

Private sector

18.2

16.8

6.9

Public sector

18.6

19.5

9.4

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.