Hungary's forint hits record low despite central bank's fx swap tender

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank reduced the stock of its swaps providing forint liquidity by 50 billion forints ($165 million) on Monday but the forint still eased to an all-time low versus the euro after the swap tender.

The fx swaps, which allow the central bank to manage forint liquidity in the banking system, have been an important policy tool for the bank, which has held on to its dovish stance.

The bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to keep central Europe's lowest interest rates on hold.

The bank said the total stock of its liquidity swaps would decline to 2.185 trillion forints ($7.2 billion) as a result of Monday's tender.

After the tender, the forint EURHUF=D3 eased to a low of 338.77 to the euro, before regained some ground to 337.87 by 1508 GMT.

"Foreign players clearly want to push the currency weaker, and as it looks now ... it could ease to 340," a Budapest-based dealer said.

An analyst, who wished to remain unnamed, said some players may have sold off the currency as they expected more tightening in liquidity by the central bank, and any comments from the bank on Tuesday about recent forint market volatility would be closely followed by investors.

The bank accepted total bids worth 176 million euros from commercial banks for swaps providing forint liquidity at the tender versus its 324 million euros total offer. NBHN

The NBH has said it would change the stock of the FX swap instrument "in a flexible manner to ensure that the interest rate transmission changes in line with the decisions by the Monetary Council."

The NBH has repeatedly said it had no exchange rate target.

($1 = 302.8700 forints)

