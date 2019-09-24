Hungary's forint hits record low as central bank meets

Currency has lost over 4% vs euro this year

Central bank to announce rate decision at 1200 GMT

Will also publish key economic forecasts at 1300 GMT

Some analysts expect "distinct dovish tilt" in language

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF=D3 hit a record low of 336 against the euro on Tuesday as the National Bank of Hungary met for its monthly policy meeting, with analysts unanimously expecting it to keep interest rates unchanged.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1200 GMT and publish a policy statement and key forecasts from its quarterly inflation report at 1300 GMT.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy and Managing Director Barnabas Virag will also hold a news conference at 1330 GMT to discuss current issues in monetary policy, the bank said in a statement.

"The main storyline is the negative developments in the euro zone which is increasing risk factors for connected emerging markets," economist Tatha Ghose at Commerzbank said in a note.

"In (Tuesday's) MPC meeting, the NBH is unlikely to cut rates – inflation is still too high there – but we expect to hear a distinct dovish tilt in the language, and warnings about intensifying external risk," he said.

The Hungarian economy expanded 4.9% in the second quarter compared with the same quarter last year, but it is expected to decelerate as growth slows in Germany, its main trading partner.

Analysts polled by Reuters last week said the central bank was expected to keep rates unchanged on Tuesday and stick to its dovish stance, ignoring the weak forint, which has lost over 4% of its value versus the euro in 2019.

The majority of analysts in a Sept. 16-18 poll said the forint, which has underperformed its peers in Central Europe on fears of a global trade war and other geopolitical factors, was unlikely to weaken as far as 340 per euro this year.

"The market is of the view that the central bank will look through the weak forint and in a sense follow major global central banks, which began to ease (policy) over the past months," economists at Erste Investment said in a note.

The analysts said Hungary's central bank may ease monetary conditions through its foreign currency swap facility, which would not benefit the forint in the current environment.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Angus MacSwan)

