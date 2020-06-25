Hungary's forint falls extends falls after Tuesday's rate cut

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Hungary's forint fell 0.5% from its opening level to 353.7 per euro by 0656 GMT on Thursday, extending its losses since Tuesday's surprise interest rate cut by the Hungarian central bank. [nL8N2DZ303]

Asked about the falls on Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas declined comment at a news conference.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

