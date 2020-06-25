Hungary's forint falls extends falls after Tuesday's rate cut

BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF=D3 fell 0.5% from its opening level to 353.7 per euro by 0656 GMT on Thursday, extending its losses since Tuesday's surprise interest rate cut by the Hungarian central bank.

Asked about the falls on Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas declined comment at a news conference.

